Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley, more celebrities urge Alabamians to wear face masks

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released a series of public service announcements featuring celebrities urging Alabamians to wear face masks.

The PSAs feature famous Alabamians like basketball star Charles Barkley, who is from Leeds, and former Auburn running back and MLB and NFL star Bo Jackson, who is from Bessemer.

Former Auburn running back and MLB and NFL star Bo Jackson urged Alabamians to wear face masks in a PSA from Gov. Kay Ivey's office.

The videos were released on the same day that Ivey extended the state’s Safer at Home order. It was originally set to expire on Friday, but Ivey announced the extension during a news conference on Tuesday. You can find that conference and the rules for the order here.