Biden to announce Covid-19 vaccination mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees

President Joe Biden

The president is set to make the announcement about 4 p.m. Thursday. You can watch him on WAAY 31.

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 2:43 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 2:52 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is set to announce sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The government's expansive new rules, being announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

Biden is also signing an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.

