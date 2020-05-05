Beef shortage hits North Alabama Wendy's locations during coronavirus pandemic

Several North Alabama Wendy's locations are not selling their full menus right now due to a beef shortage.
WAAY 31 contacted multiple locations, and we were told most of them are out of beef right now because of the national meat shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some locations told WAAY 31 they aren’t selling hamburgers right now. The chain’s online order option also shows they aren't available at certain locations.
According to CNN, an analyst estimates nearly one in five Wendy's restaurants are currently out of beef.
“The company said its delivery schedule remains unchanged, but supply has been tight because beef suppliers across North America face production challenges during the pandemic,” CNN reported.
The shortage also caused some grocery stores to limit the amount of meat customers can purchase. Kroger implemented a policy that customers can only purchase two packs. Costco is limiting shoppers to three items.
Read more on the shortage here.
