Bars in downtown Huntsville trying to stay open during coronavirus outbreak

Several bars downtown are closing indefinitely.

Unlike many restaurants, they aren't able to serve anything curb-side or to go.

WAAY-31 spoke with several bar owners and managers about how their trying to keep their income up before they may have to close for good.

Due to a statewide mandate, until the coronavirus outbreak dies down, you cannot eat or drink inside a bar, restaurant or brewery.

At Furniture Factory they do have a full kitchen, so unlike other bars, they are still open... serving their menu for curbside pick up.

"We're having a staff meeting Monday to look at all the other options that are out there. Selling the liquor by the bottle, and the beer by the 6 pack or wine," said Mark Komara.

Mark Komara is the owner of Furniture Factory Bar and Grill.

He says it's been a slow process getting used to only serving to-go orders outside... but luckily, he's able to keep all of his staff here during this hard time.

"We're prepared. We got a good staff. I've had the staff in here deep cleaning the place for the last 2 days so I'm keeping them working and paying them," he said.

But some other bars aren't so lucky...

Other bar owners told WAAY-31 they had to close because they don't have food to sell to patrons... only spirits.

So some started selling their inventory to save money for their businesses or to pay their employees.

Komara told us one of the hardest things to get through is not being able to interact with his customers... especially his "regulars".

"I'm not allowed to serve any alcohol or food inside, I take it out to them and it's kind of sad seeing all the faces that we are used to seeing everyday," he said.

Komara told WAAY-31 he'll stay open until he absolutely can't anymore but wants to thank the community for trying to come out and support through the outbreak.