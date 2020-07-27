North Alabama church says 40 members test positive for coronavirus

A church in North Alabama said 40 of its members tested positive for coronavirus.

WAAY 31 went to Warrior Creek Baptist Church, which is listed online as being located in Arab, to find out how it happened.

There was no one at the church Monday and the phone number listed for Warrior Creek Baptist is disconnected.

But, Pastor Daryl Ross told AL.com the church held a revival last week and didn’t force people to wear masks or stay socially distanced.

He claimed after the revival, 40 members tested positive for coronavirus - including himself.

Ross told AL.com patient zero had no known symptoms, but other members are experiencing fever, headaches and respiratory issues.

We called the Alabama Department of Public Health but were told it can’t confirm if there are any positive cases at the church.

Local law enforcement didn’t know anything about the revival or coronavirus tests.