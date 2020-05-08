Austin Junior High School leaders send TikTok dance joy to teachers during coronavirus separation

Top leaders at Austin Junior High School in Decatur trade in suits and ties for cowboy hats, sweet dance moves – and even a mullet – to show their teachers some love.

Principal DeMond Garth and Assistant Principal Jake Hembree took to TikTok to put on a show for their staff during the coronavirus crisis.

“We just wanted to find a way to thank our teachers and show we appreciate them,” said Garth.

The duo perform their transformation and dance to the song “Thank God For You” by Sawyer Brown. That’s Hembree (aka @trapperdad on TikTok) on the left and Garth (aka @benice96 on TikTok) on the right.

It’s been almost two months since efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus emptied Alabama’s schools and classrooms.

As schools transitioned to distance learning, teachers began working even harder to make sure their students know how much they mean to them. For example, you may have seen or heard about one or two or three dozen drive-by THANK YOU parades at now-empty schools.

“Our teachers love and care for our students and it has been hard not being able to interact with them in the actual classroom, because each child’s home life is different,” said Hembree.

“We hope it brings a smile to all teachers during these stressful times.”

Take a look at the video below: