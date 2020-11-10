Auburn pauses football activities due to multiple coronavirus cases

Auburn University has paused its football activities due to multiple coronavirus cases within the program.

“Yesterday we found out that we will not be playing this Saturday against Mississippi State because they didn’t have enough scholarship guys to play. We’ve had our own issues that started since our off week, as far as COVID is concerned. We’ve had nine players test positive, and three staff members test positive,” Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said in a news conference on Tuesday.

On how the situation alters what he will do for the next week… “Of course, our coaches are preparing [for Tennessee next week], but like I said, we’re going to just take it day by day and get this thing under control. We knew this year that there would be some challenges. I told our team that there’s going to be a week that we could have some challenges. We’ll get through this, but the number one thing is that we get this thing under control before we get back into our routine. I have a strong feeling we’ll be able to do that in a short period of time.”

Is this a situation that he takes day by day or a series of days…“That’s a good question. I think it’s more of a day by day situation. We’re going to take it day by day. Our guys, like I said, for seven straight weeks did a super job. We’re just doing virtual things right now. Once we feel comfortable and Dr. (Michael) Goodlett feels comfortable, we’ll get back to our practice and workouts. Right now, we’re just preparing for Tennessee as a staff and players as far as film goes.”

Tracing back the positive COVID results… “It really hadn’t been one event. Of course, we had that off week. I think you can see around the league that any time you get out of your routine, that’s what you’re finding. There’s not one single thing or single person. I think it’s just getting out of routine.”

How valuable are the extra practice days for young players like Ze’Vian Capers and Kobe Hudson… “Last week was really good. We had a solid week of getting our guys developed, getting the young guys in, and scrimmaging some. One positive is our main guys are getting a little bit healthier; we were fairly beat up after that last game. We are getting our older guys who were beat up healthier, and they will be fresh the last four games.”

What was the timeline from Mississippi State on possibly postponing the game… “To be honest with you, we were concerned about ourselves. We were trying to figure out the numbers for us. Then I believe their athletic director met with our athletic director and we found out that they did not have enough players to participate. I think we found out about an hour before the statement was put out.”

When were Auburn’s positive tests… “During our off week. I’m not going to get into specifics, but the total I gave you has been since we got back after the game.”

How many close contacts are involved… “There’s a handful of close contacts that go on top of that. That’s when you get into your numbers as far as by position or total scholarship numbers and all that. So, yes, there were some contact tracing people that are out right now, too.”

Would you have been able to play this week against Mississippi State… “That’s one thing I was saying. We were talking through that with administration if we would have enough to play. It was at least in the conversation topic before we found out about Mississippi State.”

Does this time off help Jamien Sherwood… “Yeah, there’s no doubt. That was one thing, you know -- Shedrick Jackson, Jamien Sherwood, and there’s a handful of other guys, too -- that gives them another week to heal up. I don’t know if Sherwood would have been available this week or not. He would’ve tried, he’s a tough guy, but that’s the positive -- to get some of these guys healed up before the last four games.”

Will K.J. Britt play against Tennessee… “I don’t know; we’ll see. We’re taking it week by week on everything. I don’t have an update on that. We will see when we get to next week.”

Status of Jay Hardy… “Yeah all those young guys—and if you are talking about his health, yes he’s (making progress). All those young guys we have got a lot of work last week, which was really good.”

Status of Brandon Frazier… “I think Chad (Morris) talked a little bit about it, but there’s no doubt he can. He’s a very talented young man. He has been back on the practice field and getting back in the flow of things. He’s a guy that is available for the stretch run.”

How do you handle having a second straight bye week… “You know, this year is unique and you learn. We’re all learning and you’ve just got to adjust and adapt. That was really my message way back before the season even started. We got to fall camp and I said guys, this is going to be a year about adjusting. The teams that adjust and adapt the best are going to have an advantage. You didn’t know what to expect, and you just take it week by week. Like I said, I was real proud of our team. We continue to get better and better. Last game, we played our best game. We had a lot of momentum and had an off week, which came at a good time. Then we found out that we were not going to play another one, but we’ve just got to adjust. So that’s what we are doing as coaches and players, and that’s really our mindset.”

On Malik Willis’ success at Liberty… “First of all, he’s a wonderful person. It doesn’t surprise me at all; he’s very talented. We are very close, he’s able to keep me updated on how he’s doing. So, it doesn’t surprise me and they’ve got it going on. That was an unbelievable win, I’m happy for Malik, happy for Hugh, but it doesn’t surprise me.”

On staying sharp on offense with the long layoff… “I think having two weeks off, there’s no doubt you worry about timing and all that but I really believe last week the three practices we had were very efficient, they were very clean. So hopefully we can get back fairly soon this week and get that timing back. I don’t look at it as a negative. Our guys will be ready to go.”

Did players missing during preseason practice help you plan for this situation… “I think you’re exactly right. We did have a time in fall camp where we missed a lot of guys. That experience definitely helped I think, not just planning-wise, but it helps you from an obvious player standpoint, already experiencing it one time and already getting it back under control from a coach’s standpoint, experiencing it. I’ve got a lot of confidence in our players and they sacrificed a whole lot to get to this point. Like I said, seven straight weeks, then we have an outbreak. When we have an outbreak, it’s not just one guy, it affects a lot of people. But our guys are determined. Like I said, we’ve got a good plan and we had the experience, like you talked about, during fall camp, so I expect us to get this under control very quick and get back in our routine.”

Do close contacts sit out for 14 days… “Yeah, I mean close contacts are 14 days, so that’s the way it is.”