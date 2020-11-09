Auburn at Mississippi State football game rescheduled due to coronavirus

The Auburn at Mississippi State football game scheduled for Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive coronavirus tests and individuals quarantining within the Mississippi State football program.
“The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements,” the SEC announced in a tweet Monday afternoon.
The conference says the game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
