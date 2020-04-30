Auburn University planning to welcome students back to campus in the fall

Auburn University says it’s planning to welcome students back to campus this fall.
The university provided this statement to WAAY 31 on Thursday:
“Auburn University will provide information about the second summer mini-term prior to June 1. Details for fall semester are not yet determined, although we are planning to welcome students back to campus. We hope to provide students, faculty and staff as much time as possible to prepare. Complete information for the fall will be announced no later than early July, perhaps sooner. Our decisions will align with guidance from state and federal officials.”
