Auburn University confirmed 598 new coronavirus cases last week

Auburn University says 598 positive coronavirus cases were reported last week.

According to the university's website, 587 students and 11 employees tested positive. Of those students, 577 were from the main campus and 10 were from the Auburn University Airport.

The data consists of newly reported positive cases for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6. Some of the cases were self-reported to the university and some were part of its GuideSafe on-campus testing.

The cumulative number of cases, as of Monday, was 1,043.

