Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama Attorney General: Enforcing coronavirus restrictions on churches is ‘ill-advised’

Attorney General Steve Marshall wants to see the health order changed before it expires next week.

Posted: May 6, 2020 9:16 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Alabama's top law enforcement officer says he does not think the state's coronavirus Safer At Home order should be enforced against churches and places of worship.

Attorney General Steve Marshall wants to see the order changed before it expires next week.

A statement from the Attorney General's Office says "the Attorney General agrees that enforcement of the order against churches would be ill-advised. He has been assured that the state health order will soon be amended to better accommodate the free exercise of religion."

Currently, the state order prevents groups of 10 or more gathering where they can't keep a six-foot distance. This includes everything from churches to stores to public parks. Many law enforcement agencies throughout north Alabama  said they aren't looking to set up patrols at churches in their communities.

"I do agree with what the Attorney General has said, we're not trying to go out and do some strict enforcement. Now if someone needs us, we are going to be there for them but we have no doubt that the churches are going to do what is asked of them," Falkville Police Chief Aaron Burgess said.

Burgess says his team has no plans of enforcing or punishing churches when it comes to the state safer-at-home order, unless there is an unforeseen situation. Burgess says they are trusting churches to do the right thing.

"They understand that with us being a smaller agency and the limited resources, that we want to focus on priorities when it comes to being able to give the best service we can to the public," Burgess said.

Law enforcement in north Alabama say if there is a complaint, they will respond, but the reactions may be different.

Huntsville Police, the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and Decatur Police say they will focus on educating people about social distancing first. Any sort of enforcement would be the last thing they want to do.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Falkville Police will not be actively patrolling churches and have no intentions of enforcement. Falkville Police will if there is an emergency.

Athens Police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office wouldn't go into detail about their response. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has made zero arrests and given zero citations. We are waiting to hear from other north Alabama departments.

Regardless, a pastor at the First Seventh Day Adventist Church says they are following all orders.

"In light of those comments, our goal is safety first. So I think there are a number of different methods by which we can put the gospel out to our people, we've figured out creative ways to stay connected," Pastor Debleaire Snell, said.

Snell and his church have been providing their services online. It'll stay that way, to make sure people are safe and healthy.

"We want to make sure that we do our part. We feel a sense of responsibility not just to come back together, but to do our part to help blunt this spread, blunt the curve and to kind of make sure we get to a place where if possible, we can put this in our rear-view mirror," Snell said.

The Attorney General's Office mentioned they've been assured the state health order will be amended, but its unclear when, or how. The current order is set to expire on May 15.

Below is the full statement from the Attorney General's Office:

"In response to your question about local law enforcement exercising discretion in enforcing the State Health Order, below is a comment from the Attorney General’s Office.

Sheriffs and police chiefs throughout Alabama have endeavored to work alongside their citizens to protect public health without being heavy-handed and that should continue until the order is lifted. Health risks vary widely in every situation and local officials are best suited to make decisions about enforcement from the front lines. The Attorney General agrees that enforcement of the order against churches would be ill-advised. He has been assured that the State Health Order will soon be amended to better accommodate the free exercise of religion."

Statement from Governor Kay Ivey's Office:

"Throughout the process, Governor Ivey and her team have been in close discussion with the Attorney General’s Office to ensure that all public health orders uphold our constitutional rights, while protecting the lives of our people during this health crisis. As the governor continually moves forward in reopening Alabama’s economy, she will work to ensure we are doing so in the best possible way for all Alabamians."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 8691

Reported Deaths: 343
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile126571
Jefferson102049
Montgomery4568
Marshall4398
Lee40828
Shelby33513
Chambers30421
Tallapoosa30322
Tuscaloosa2433
Madison2384
Baldwin1895
Etowah15210
Franklin1520
Coffee1340
Elmore1213
Butler1202
Calhoun1143
Walker1000
DeKalb992
Houston984
Marion907
Sumter853
Pike820
Randolph824
Lowndes803
Morgan780
St. Clair760
Wilcox724
Dallas683
Marengo683
Lauderdale682
Talladega672
Russell630
Greene612
Chilton601
Hale592
Cullman580
Pickens572
Choctaw540
Jackson532
Autauga533
Limestone480
Barbour471
Covington461
Bibb430
Clarke431
Colbert422
Washington422
Macon412
Blount400
Dale340
Escambia312
Coosa311
Henry271
Crenshaw260
Clay241
Bullock180
Cherokee170
Perry160
Lawrence160
Winston160
Monroe131
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13690

Reported Deaths: 226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson303330
Shelby290160
Trousdale13522
Sumner66538
Rutherford62012
Bledsoe6010
Williamson4399
Out of TN3565
Wilson2815
Knox2515
Bedford2013
Robertson1850
Hamilton18413
Putnam1605
Montgomery1512
Tipton1491
Madison1401
McMinn1062
Unassigned890
Dickson840
Cumberland841
Blount733
Fayette691
Sevier602
Sullivan591
Bradley591
Lake580
Washington580
Cheatham570
Gibson531
Macon533
Maury490
Hickman470
Coffee450
Greene432
Dyer400
Loudon390
Franklin361
Monroe321
Hawkins312
Anderson291
Marion291
Grundy281
Jefferson270
Haywood271
Lauderdale250
Weakley250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Smith231
Hamblen232
Carroll221
Hardeman200
Cocke190
Lawrence170
Campbell171
Obion161
Carter161
Lincoln160
White150
Henry130
Scott120
Polk120
Perry120
Cannon120
McNairy110
Humphreys111
Henderson100
Chester100
Meigs100
Overton100
Crockett90
Giles80
Roane80
Warren80
Stewart70
Jackson70
Grainger70
Hardin70
Rhea60
Claiborne60
Benton61
Houston60
Morgan60
Johnson50
Clay50
Fentress50
Sequatchie50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Unicoi20
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events