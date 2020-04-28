Clear

Athens to keep facilities closed, extend other changes during coronavirus Safer At Home order

City of Athens facilities will remain closed to the public through at least May 15.

Posted: Apr 28, 2020
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

After Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that Alabama will enter a Safer At Home order (details here)once the current Stay At Home order expires at 5 p.m. Thursday, the city of Athens announced how it plans to follow the new order and combat the spread of coronavirus.

According to a news release:

City of Athens facilities will remain closed to the public through at least May 15. Several facilities are undergoing changes to limit exposure between employees and citizens, such as installing plexiglass windows at counters. “We also want to ensure we have a reliable supply of personal protection equipment, sanitizer and cleaners before we open back up to the public,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.

· Athens Utilities will suspend the practice of disconnecting utilities for non-payment until May 15. Customers will be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made. Customer Accounts Manager Bill Vaughn urges customers to pay what they can on their bills to help keep their balances low.

· The spring sports season at Athens Parks and Recreation is canceled. The Safer At Home Order continues to prohibit sport activities such as baseball and softball, the use of playground equipment, rental of pavilions, etc. Cemetery/Parks/Recreation Director Bert Bradford said his staff is preparing for volleyball season in June and planning small summer camps in various sports. He is coordinating these efforts with his staff and will announce a more detailed plan soon.

· Municipal Court – Municipal Court staff are waiting to see if there is an update in the Supreme Court mandate, which currently suspends in-person court hearings through April 30. Driving school will not be held in May. Those who planned to attend need to make sure court staff have their correct contact information. To update contact information or for other court-related questions or to make court-related payments, call 256-233-8733 or email court@athensal.us during these hours:

･ Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

･ Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· The City will continue to encourage citizens to participate in public meetings such as Athens City Council, Athens Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustments by watching the live stream on the City’s YouTube channel at CityofAthensAla and calling in comments on the phone number provided at each meeting.

· The City’s recycling services still are suspended. Sanitation Director Earl Glaze said he has not received a date for the return of state inmates who help operate the facility in Decatur that processes our recycling.

Per the updated state health order, Senior Centers remain closed.

· Athens employees will continue working and offering ways for citizens to remotely access employees, information, and forms. The City’s website is www.athensal.us which lists contact information for each department as well as information on payments, forms, and services. Each city building has a note on the door listing contact information for that department.

City of Athens phone numbers

Utilities Customer Accounts 256-233-8750

Water Services 256-232-1440

Gas Department 256-232-1440

Electric Dept 256-232-1440

One Stop Shop 256-262-1525

Athens Municipal Court 256-233-8733

Building Department 256-233-8715

Cemetery Department 256-233-8743

City Clerk 256-233-8720

E&CD 256-233-2224

Fire & Rescue 256-233-8710

Fire Prevention Bureau 256-233-8723

GIS 256-233-2224

Human Resources 256-233-8737

Mayor's Office 256-233-8730

Parks & Recreation 256-233-8740

Police Department 256-233-8700

Sanitation Department 256-233-8747

Street Department 256-233-8747

Way to make payments to Athens Utilities

· Drive-thru at 508 S. Jefferson Street. Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

· Pay online at www.athens-utilities.com. The online company that provides this service does charge a fee.

· Mail bill stub with payment to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL, 35283-0200.

· Place bill stub with payment in the night box at the facility at 508 S. Jefferson Street.

· Pay by phone by calling toll free 1-855-760-0921. The company that provides this service does charge a fee.

· Pay by bank draft (no fee). Forms are available:

o Online at www.athens-utilities.com

o By calling 256-233-8750

o By emailing customeraccounts@athens-utilities.com

