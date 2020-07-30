Athens coronavirus testing clinics seeing spike in patients

In Limestone County, the number of people getting tested for coronavirus and the results coming back as positive is on the rise.

"When we first started it was maybe 20-50, now we're routinely seeing over 100," said AnneMarie Witmer, the Clinical Services Officer for Central North Alabama Health Services.

The group rotates drive-thru testing at each of its five locations in Madison, Morgan and Cullman counties.

Witmer said more than 200 people, with or without symptoms, can be tested at each clinic.

The group is also considering hiring more people so it can host more clinics to keep up with the need.

"We really feel like this is going to continue, and we want to be able to increase our services to the community," she said.

Witmer said the group pre-orders masks and personal protective equipment so there's no worry about running low on supplies.