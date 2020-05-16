Across the country some restaurants are finding new ways to make up the difference for rising food costs.

Some are choosing to add a "COVID surcharge" that's tacked on to your bill.

WAAY-31 spoke with several restaurants in North Alabama who said fortunately they don't need to do that, and are just thankful to be open again.

At Wildwood Deli the owner told us you wont have to check your receipt after you're done dining but knows if you are traveling... you may want to look two times before leaving.

"With the economic situation for everyone, personally, I can't add anymore hardship on anyone even if it is just 5% or 30-cents here, 50-cents here. I don't feel right doing that," said Matthew Fisher.

Matthew Fisher owns Wildwood Deli and he told us he has no plans to implement a surcharge to his customers.

It's called the "coronavirus surcharge" and is a small percentage of your total bill.

Restaurants that have implemented it say it's a way to make up rising costs, without raising menu prices across the board.

WAAY-31 called nearly 50 other restaurants across Limestone and Morgan counties.

They all told us they're just happy to be able to offer dine-in services.

Fisher closed for 2 months during various health orders.

He's reopening on Friday night.

"We've spread everything out to follow the rules at the moment and we'll continue to follow the rules and clean and sanitize, masks available for everyone and we'll be sanitizing our tails off," he said.

He told us he doesn't think many businesses in North Alabama will add an extra charge and thinks people just want to get back to a new normal.

"People just want to get back out into the world and have some sense of 'I can have a conversation with my friends and we can sit and eat and talk about maybe not COVID," he said.

Fisher told us he's excited to reopen and cannot wait and cannot wait to see all of his regular customers.

Other restaurants in Morgan County and Limestone County told us they could understand why there may be a need for something of the sort one day... but do not think its needed right at this moment.