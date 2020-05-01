Athens businesses start to reopen, see customers with new safer-at-home order

Businesses across North Alabama on Friday opened their doors to customers for the first time in weeks, following the new coronavirus Safer At Home order.
Pimentos, a gift shop in Athens square, made adjustments to the inside of the building to follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing.
Customers are greeted at the door with hand sanitizer, while employees wear masks and gloves. On the floor are footprints, each 6 feet a part, to help remind customers to maintain a safe distance as they shop. The store owner tells us the first day back with customers was a happy one.
"I think the day went really well, I'm sure there are still people that going to be concerned going out, and that's OK," Teresa Brodie, owner of Pimentos, said.
"People don't understand in small towns like this, we say the word customer but what that is, it's family and friends, customers kind of turn into friends."
Pimentos is open from 9:30 to 5:30 Monday through Saturday.
The hours could adjust in the future as more businesses return to work.
