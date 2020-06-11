Athens annual 4th of July celebration cancelled because of coronavirus

The annual Red, White & Boom 4th of July celebration in Athens isn’t happening this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Depending on how the year continues with COVID-19, we may be able to bring the fireworks to another holiday later in 2020. Otherwise, we’ll make plans to have the 4th of July Red, White & Boom display return in 2021,” said Teresa Todd, president of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.

Some of the other events cancelled in Limestone County this year include the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo, the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO and the City of Athens Relay for Life Bass Tournament.

