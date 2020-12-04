Athens Utilities Customer Accounts office closing due to coronavirus

Athens Utilities’ Customer Accounts office is closing at 11 a.m. Friday and will stay closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday due to coronavirus protocols.

This includes the drive-thru window, the company said.

Athens Utilities provided this information on how customers can make payments during this shutdown:

Customers can make payments in the following ways:

Pay online at www.athens-utilities.com. The online company that provides this service does charge a one-time use fee.

Mail bill stub with payment to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL, 35283-0200.

Place bill stub with payment in the night box at the facility at 508 S. Jefferson St.

Pay by phone by calling toll free 1-855-760-0921. The company that provides this service does charge a one-time use fee.

Pay by bank draft (no fee). Forms are available online at www.athens-utilities.com.