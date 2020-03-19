Clear
Athens-Limestone Hospital opens new fever and flu clinic

Credit: Athens-Limestone Hospital on Facebook

It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Athens-Limestone Hospital’s new fever and flu clinic is open for business.

It’s located at Waddell Family Medicine at 902 West Washington Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You should enter from Washington Street, enter the drive-thru and wait for instructions.

The hospital says children and adults ages 6 and older who exhibit upper respiratory illnesses should come to the clinic.

Patients can be tested for coronavirus if medical staff orders it.

