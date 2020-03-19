Athens-Limestone Hospital opens new fever and flu clinic

Athens-Limestone Hospital’s new fever and flu clinic is open for business.
It’s located at Waddell Family Medicine at 902 West Washington Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You should enter from Washington Street, enter the drive-thru and wait for instructions.
The hospital says children and adults ages 6 and older who exhibit upper respiratory illnesses should come to the clinic.
Patients can be tested for coronavirus if medical staff orders it.
