Athens-Limestone Hospital opens new fever and flu clinic

Athens-Limestone Hospital’s new fever and flu clinic is open for business.

It’s located at Waddell Family Medicine at 902 West Washington Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You should enter from Washington Street, enter the drive-thru and wait for instructions.

The hospital says children and adults ages 6 and older who exhibit upper respiratory illnesses should come to the clinic.

Patients can be tested for coronavirus if medical staff orders it.