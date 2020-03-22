Clear

Athens-Limestone Hospital asking for donations to respond to coronavirus outbreak

Credit: Athens-Limestone Hospital on Facebook

Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 7:58 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As the State of Alabama continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, some hospitals are asking the public for help.

Athens-Limestone Hospital put out a call for people to donate supplies as they prepare to potentially deal with more cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Items requested by Athens-Limestone Hospital:

  • N-95 masks
  • Isolation/surgical masks
  • Hazmat suits
  • Gloves
  • Goggles

For item donation questions and for tax deductibility questions, contact: Caroline Canestrari, 256-762-7043 or carolinec@alhnet.org

Hospital officials are asking the public to donate a number of items with N-95 masks being the most important.

This comes as staff prepares to reopen the Fever and Flu Clinic at Waddell Family Medicine on Washington Street on Monday.

Donations can be made through the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation and are tax deductable. They will be accepted Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

They can be dropped off the hospital's loading dock, which can be accessed from Hobbs Street. Hospital staff asks that those bringing donations call the number on the loading dock door once they arrive. If alternate arrangements are needed, call 256-233-9141.

The hospital also set up a hotline to answer general questions related to COVID-19. The number is 256-262-6188. There is a pre-recorded message that gives a significant amount of information. The caller will also have the ability to press “1” and speak to a live person, Monday-Friday 8am-4pm.

Anyone with further questions on the hotline can contact Kris Haraway at krish@alhnet.org.

