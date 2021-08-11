Athens-Limestone Hospital alters visitation rules due to coronavirus

Athens-Limestone Hospital is changing its visitation guidelines due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

The hospital is requiring that all visitors be 16 and older with a valid ID, and free of symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.

They cannot have been diagnosed with coronavirus or come in contact with someone with it within the last seven days.

Visitors also must wear masks while inside the hospital, observe social distancing and sanitize.

General inpatients are limited to one designated visitor per stay.

For patients with coronavirus, only one visitor is allowed per stay and they can only stay for 2 hours per day.

See the full details: