Athens Limestone Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic hours cut in half as coronavirus cases flatten

We are hearing from the President of the Athens-Limestone Hospital, who says the curve of coronavirus cases in the county is flattening and the demand for its Fever and Flu Clinic has diminished.

"P.U.I.'s is Person Under Investigation, somebody we suspect that may have COVID and is awaiting a final result on a test, we currently have zero," Hospital President David Pryor said.

Pryor says right now the facility is not seeing as many patients with coronavirus. Currently there are 3 people in the ICU with coronavirus. One of them is on a ventilator. As the number of coronavirus patients stabilizes, the hospital starts to see increases in other areas.

"A slow increase in our volume, both our E.R. and admissions at the hospital that are not COVID related," Pryor said.

Pryor says the community has been doing a good job staying home, but if anybody needs any medical help, the hospital is ready. There is one service though, that is changing.

With the number of coronavirus cases in Limestone County flattening, and a lower demand for tests, the Fever and Flu Clinic is cutting its hours in half.

"We had initially 60-70 patients a day come through that clinic for testing, it has since dropped off, the past couple of days we've had an average of 10-12 patients," Pryor said.

Pryor says the clinic will remain open, but the long term future of the service is unknown.

"We will continue that operation next week at least, to continue to assess the need for that service," Pryor said.

On Monday, the clinic's new hours will be noon to 4 PM, Monday through Friday.

Pryor tells WAAY 31 there are currently 59 people in Limestone County waiting the results of a coronavirus test. He says those are tests that were not administered by the hospital.