Athens, Limestone County schools offer free meals during coronavirus closure

Athens City and Limestone County schools are offering free meals Monday through Thursday, starting April 6.
The school district says a child 18 or younger must be present at pickup. The service will continue until further notice.
Pickup on Thursday will also include meals for Friday. You can see menus here.
Meals can be picked up at these locations:
- Athens Elementary School, Monday-Thursday, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Athens Intermediate School, Monday-Thursday, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Ardmore High School, Monday-Thursday, 10:30 am - 11:30 am
- Clements High School, Monday-Thursday, 10:30 am - 11:30 am
- East Limestone High School, Monday-Thursday, 10:30 am - 11:30 am
- Elkmont High School, Monday-Thursday, 10:30 am - 11:30 am
- Tanner High School, Monday-Thursday, 10:30 am - 11:30 am
- West Limestone High School, Monday-Thursday, 10:30 am - 11:30 am
