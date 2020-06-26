Athens City Schools fall semester begins Aug. 17

Students in Athens City Schools will start class on Aug. 17.

There are two options, traditional face-to-face instruction or remote learning. The district says remote learning is not a commitment for the entire school year, and it will establish checkpoints where families can choose to return to traditional learning.

For students who choose traditional learning, the district says there will also be a blended opportunity available. It allows them to transition between traditional and remote learning.

The district is asking that parents check students' temperatures and not send them to school if it’s 100.4 or higher. They're also asked to monitor for symptoms, like cough, congestion, shortness of breath or gastrointestinal symptoms.

Bus services will continue in the upcoming school year.

Parents are asked to notify the district if their student will do remote learning by July 24.

We’re told the attendance policy will be revised and shared at a later date.