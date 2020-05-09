Assisted living facility holds Mother's Day parade

Families across North Alabama are celebrating Mother's Day weekend, but what about all the mothers in assisted living facilities?
Families and employees at Limestone Manor Assisted Living Facility put together a surprise Mother's Day parade, while social distancing.
Family members drove around the building in decorated cars, waiving to their loved ones.
"Just a beautiful day to get out and to show them how much we care because we haven't been able to go in and see them, we just get to talk to them through the window," said daughter, Cathy Brett.
All of the assisted living residents wore masks and sat six feet apart from each other.
