Huntsville Hospital's newest exhibit helps reduce stress during coronavirus crisis

Huntsville Hospital staff members are facing enormous amounts of stress during the coronavirus crisis, but the hospital is doing what it can to address the mental health of staff members through an exhibit of positivity and inspiration, called Art of Hope.

Until recently, a long hallway used frequently by medical workers inside the hospital was dull and boring. Now, it's filled with artwork and messages of hope, inspiration, and positivity from local artists, aimed at giving those on the front-lines some support.

"Walking down the hallway when the art was not there, it's just empty and lonely feeling and when you walk down there with the art now, it just gives it a different feel, it's a different environment," Melissa Lawson, the Arts and Medicine Coordinator at Huntsville Hospital said.

Stress, anxiety, isolation are all at the forefront for many people. The coronavirus has forced a change in life for many, including those who can't practice social isolation, like medical workers. Lawson wanted to help reduce that stress for her team with an exhibit called Art of Hope.

"I wanted something positive to enhance that environment for staff, right now we are not allowing visitors in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions, so I wanted staff to be able to have something to have basically a pause in their day," Lawson said.

There's no clear timeline of how long the coronavirus will impact our everyday lives, uncertainty of when what we called normal, returns. It's not money or supplies, but the stroke of a paintbrush that local artists are using to send messages of positivity. Lawson says she often sees staff members stopping in the hallway.

"We are definitely facing an unprecedented time right now, our staff is trained, highly skilled, highly trained, but this is just something to help them think about better days to come," Lawson said.

Along with the painting, each artist added a quote or message of what hope means to them. Some of the artists are even related to hospital workers, doing what they can to help their family.