Ardmore nursing home confirms 52 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths among patients

A local nursing home confirms it's had 52 patients test positive for coronavirus, and 17 patients who tested positive have died.

Elk River of Ardmore in Tennessee confirmed the cases in a statement on Monday.

The facility said it’s testing all employees on a weekly basis, and it has also tested all of its patients over the past few weeks.

According to Elk River, officials from the Tennessee Department of Health visited the facility on multiple occasions to review its infection control process, and they found that there is sufficient personal protective equipment.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in TN, we have been strictly following the guidelines from the CDC, CMS, and the Tennessee Department of Health to protect the safety of our patients and employees. For the first six months of the COVID-19 outbreak we avoided any significant outbreak of COVID,” Monday’s statement said.

