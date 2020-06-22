Arab restaurant closes temporarily after employee tests positive for coronavirus

A restaurant in Arab announced Monday afternoon that it has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Grumpy's Pizza and Pasta "will remain closed until further notice," as post on the restaurant's Facebook page says.

All employees now will be tested for coronavirus, and the restaurant will be cleaned during the closure.

As of Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health that 1,097 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported since March, with nine deaths and 8,126 tests administered.

The post says the restaurant hopes to re-open by Friday.

