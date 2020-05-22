Arab High School gets ready for summer athletic practice

Game on.

The countdown started until athletic teams can start practicing in Alabama.

They can start when students are allowed back on campus June 1.

Getting ready for Friday night light football games is going to look different this summer as players and coaches are practicing social distancing and safety guidelines.

"My phone has been blowing up, I have kids calling, kids asking when are we starting coach," said Lee Ozmint, head football coach and athletic director of Arab High School.

He says the school district plans to start sports practices June 8th.

"Start off in small groups, in groups of ten or less and I’m going to have a coach assigned to each group and we are going to workout in the small groups and do plyometrics and some speed training," said Ozmint.

He expects to get creative when it comes to practice.

"You know football is a contact sport and in order to maintain social distancing, how do i play football at 6 feet apart from somebody? Well the answer to that is you tackle a dummy," he said.

Ozmint says summer practices are voluntary. If a player doesn’t feel well, stay home. And when they are at practice, safety comes first.

"I’m going to treat these kids like they are mine and I’m not going to put them in harm's way just because of a football game. But we are going to maintain the protocols, we are going to maintain the social distancing and we’re going to take care of them," said Ozmint.

Ozmint says all equipment will be wiped down after it is used.