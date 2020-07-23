Arab City Schools gives parents option of traditional or virtual learning for students

Right now, across North Alabama school superintendents are trying to make the best decision for their districts.

After the announcement from Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County schools about starting the school year online only, we wanted to know if other school districts are changing plans.

"This is hard on everybody, it's hard on our parents, it's hard on our faculty, our staff, our administrative team. We want to do what's best. We want to make sure everyone is safe, and there's not a one size fits all," said Johnny Berry, Arab City Schools Superintendent.

Berry says he will stay on track with his plan to give parents the option to send their students to the classroom or have them learn online. He said he supports the decision made in Madison County and added each school district needs to do what's best for its students.

"I think what parents need to understand is what we're doing is what's best for our kids and our district, and our community," said Berry.

Berry says he hopes parents understand plans may change during the year.

"We're just evaluating every day and as time moves on, we continue to watch and see what the levels are, what the test numbers are, what our positive cases are, and then we're just going to make the decisions as we move forward," said Berry.

Berry said he is recommending the start of school be pushed back for traditional students to Aug. 17. The Arab City Board of Education will vote on that recommendation Thursday night at the meeting.