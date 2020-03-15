Clear
Arab City Schools closing Monday due to coronavirus

This is two days ahead of Alabama’s mandatory statewide public school system closure that begins Thursday and lasts through April 3.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 9:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Arab City Schools are closing starting on Monday.

For a list of all school systems deviating from Gov. Kay Ivey’s orders by dismissing students before the end of Wednesday, TAP HERE

