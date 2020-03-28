Apple donates about 63,000 N-95 masks to Alabama

As the country's hospitals and first responders continue go through large amounts of personal protective equipment (PPE) in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19), some private companies are stepping up to offer some of their personal supplies.

On Saturday, Governor Kay Ivey took to Twitter to show that Apple donated about 63,000 N-95 masks to the state.

The company's CEO, Tim Cook, is originally from Robertsdale in Baldwin County and graduated from Auburn University.

Ivey said she and her team will continue working to obtain more PPE for health care workers in the state. WAAY 31 reached out to the governor's office to ask what the procedure will be for distributing the masks.

We were referred to the Alabama Department of Public Health and are awaiting a response.

Apple also developed a COVID-19 Screening Tool in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The site, along with an app version, is designed to "help you stay informed, understand symptoms and take proper steps to protect your health," said Cook in a Twitter post.

"As always, the data is yours and your privacy is protected. Stay safe and healthy," he added.