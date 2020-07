The 38th Annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is rescheduled to late August.

The event is typically held in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be held Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020, at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena.

A news release from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says there will be sanitation stations and participants are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.