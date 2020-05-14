More Americans buying frozen, usually unhealthier, food items during coronavirus

A new report from the "American Frozen Food Initiative" says 7 out of 10 Americans say they're buying more frozen food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report says a big factor is the longer shelf life. But, that doesn't mean those are always healthy options.

The report found shoppers are buying frozen entrees such as pot pies, lasagna and other comfort foods like frozen pizza.

They say it's because during stressful times ,such as a pandemic, people are more likely to eat unhealthier food items as a way to relieve stress.

"It's hard to eat healthy just on your own," Thomas French, who lives in Huntsville, said.

The report also says since frozen foods are easier to store, families are stocking up on food items and frozen meals that are multiple servings, so they can cut back on time at the grocery store.

It also says about 1 out of 3 people think frozen foods are safer to eat than prepared fresh foods right now.