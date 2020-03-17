American Red Cross in desperate need of blood donations

With the coronavirus keeping so many of us indoors, the local Red Cross says it's in desperate need of donors and it's taking measures to keep you safe while giving blood.

Here in the Alabama-Mississippi region the American Red Cross says 50 blood drives have been canceled because of the coronavirus.

"We have lost about 2,000 pints just here in Alabama and Mississippi and that’s a lot," said Khris Anderson, Executive Director of the North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Because blood drives have been canceled all across North Alabama, the American Red Cross says it's in desperate need for people to come into the center to give blood.

Anderson assured WAAY 31 workers are taking precautions.

They're taking the temperature of everyone who walks in the door and and they're spacing out donors.

They will also ask you more questions in the pre screening process to make sure you are healthy enough to donate blood.

"The best way you can help right now, if you can give blood, please, please give blood. Your community needs this," said Anderson.

The American Red Cross blood donation center is open and taking appointments and walk-ins.

First United Methodist Church in Florence is having a blood drive Friday if you would like to donate.

Tap here to submit questions for experts to answer 6 p.m. Thursday during WAAY 31’s coronavirus special

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter