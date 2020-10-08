Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Almost 8,000 Alabamians filed for unemployment last week

While unemployment claims have declined the last few months, a lot of people are still struggling to make ends meet.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 6:11 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

While unemployment claims have declined the last few months, a lot of people are still struggling to make ends meet.

The Alabama Department of Labor reports almost 8,000 unemployment claims were filed last week.

"I had to forfeit my car, so we lost one car. My husband works fulltime and he has to take care of all the bills now," said parent, Natasha Zeno.

Zeno has four children, two of whom are at high risk for coronavirus.

"I don't have childcare like I used to before COVID, so they had to actually let me go," said Zeno.

She's now been unemployed since March and regularly files for unemployment.

"I only get a little over 200 a week and with four kids and everything they need and our bills, I mean it helps, don't get me wrong, but it's still really, really stressful. You pay the bills and you don't have anything left," said Zeno.

It's something Niadga Reine is also dealing with.

"To finally be able to start working and have that ripped away from me, it's heartbreaking," said Reine.

She used to work for The Cardinal School in Madison, which helps children with learning differences.

"Since we were a non-profit organization, we didn't have a lot of kids and because of COVID, they only had a few kids come back," said Reine.

She was let go back in April.

"It's easy to slip into that mindset of depression, because it's so nerve-wracking to see how many people are unemployed," said Reine.

Zeno is working to find childcare for her four kids, and both she and Reine haven't stopped looking for new jobs.

"I'm praying. I have to stay optimistic," said Reine.

Of the 7,732 unemployment claims filed in the last week, almost 4,000 of them were coronavirus-related.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 142664

Reported Deaths: 2484
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20938353
Mobile13811307
Tuscaloosa9352121
Montgomery9083188
Madison833280
Shelby648556
Lee621863
Baldwin613456
Marshall406445
Calhoun374345
Etowah372645
Morgan353631
Houston341225
Elmore287450
DeKalb270021
St. Clair251038
Walker247289
Limestone236822
Talladega229131
Cullman199721
Franklin186830
Lauderdale186237
Autauga185227
Russell18343
Dallas181526
Colbert176526
Jackson173512
Chilton167930
Blount167316
Escambia166227
Dale152648
Covington149528
Coffee14865
Pike124612
Chambers121143
Tallapoosa120985
Clarke116616
Marion100929
Butler93340
Barbour9277
Winston78812
Geneva7636
Marengo75420
Randolph71613
Bibb70310
Pickens68815
Lawrence68526
Hale67928
Lowndes66927
Cherokee65113
Clay6239
Bullock61816
Monroe5989
Washington58712
Henry5745
Crenshaw55430
Perry5466
Conecuh54012
Wilcox54011
Macon50118
Fayette49010
Cleburne4486
Sumter44321
Lamar4022
Choctaw36812
Greene31115
Coosa1803
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 207455

Reported Deaths: 2642
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby32138491
Davidson27636319
Knox1028881
Hamilton1016699
Rutherford997899
Williamson579841
Sumner5138104
Wilson386350
Putnam363949
Unassigned337010
Montgomery335846
Madison324673
Out of TN316927
Bradley313919
Sevier281118
Blount274128
Maury260230
Washington257338
Sullivan248135
Robertson232638
Hamblen209434
Tipton196422
Gibson188728
Trousdale17007
Hardeman164828
Dyer159919
Wayne15296
Coffee146516
Bedford142519
Obion141416
Dickson138517
Loudon13428
Cumberland133921
Anderson133713
Fayette131922
Weakley131022
Jefferson126716
Henderson126324
McMinn125928
Greene125848
Carter125631
Lawrence119316
Warren11629
Monroe115721
Hardin114617
Macon113622
Haywood111424
Lauderdale109516
Franklin107311
Johnson10093
Carroll100423
Roane9986
McNairy99021
White95010
Lake9403
Rhea92615
Hawkins91622
Overton8938
Bledsoe8804
Cheatham86210
Marshall8625
Cocke82111
Smith81312
Giles75722
Fentress6904
Lincoln6881
Chester67413
Hickman67411
Henry67310
DeKalb60817
Crockett60619
Marion5999
Campbell5704
Decatur57010
Claiborne4625
Grainger4414
Polk43712
Union4292
Grundy4058
Jackson3745
Benton3519
Morgan3484
Cannon3322
Houston32713
Humphreys3193
Unicoi3001
Clay2726
Sequatchie2611
Stewart2593
Scott2553
Lewis2521
Meigs2453
Moore2061
Van Buren1731
Pickett1692
Perry1591
Hancock1103

Most Popular Stories

Community Events