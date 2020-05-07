Almost 20,000 coronavirus-related unemployment claims filed last week in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Labor says 28,985 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 26 to May 2, 2020.
Of these claims, 19,452 are coronavirus-related.
The department says the majority of claims filed were from employees in the Industry Not Available (unclassified) section, followed by Manufacturing, Accommodation and Food Services, Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services, Health Care and Social Assistance and Retail Trade.
You can find a breakdown by county here.
You can find a breakdown by industry here.
