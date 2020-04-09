Almost 100,000 coronavirus-related unemployment claims filed in Alabama last week

The Alabama Department of Labor says 106,739 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week of March 29 to April 4.
The state says 94,047 of those claims are coronavirus-related.
According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the majority of claims filed were from employees in the unclassified section (36,662), followed by manufacturing (13,962), accommodation and food services industry (12,121), health care and social assistance (10,483), retail trade (10,148), and administrative and support and waste (7,672).
Jefferson County saw the largest number of claims at 15,839.
You can find a breakdown of claims by county here. You can find a breakdown by industry here.
