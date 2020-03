All Alabama public schools closing for 2 ½ weeks due to coronavirus

All Alabama public schools will be closed for two-and-a-half weeks starting March 18, officials said Friday at an Alabama Department of Public Health news conference.

This is due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Alabama has two confirmed cases of coronavirus cases, one in Jefferson County and one in Montgomery.

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency in Alabama.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Alabama residents who want to ask if they should seek testing for coronavirus can call 1-888-264-2256.