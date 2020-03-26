Albertville school counselor reaching out to help students and parents during coronavirus closure

There is so much unknown when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with lots of information on top of social distancing, it's hard to know what is next.

One counselor in Albertville is making sure her students know even if the school is closed, they and their parents still have a way to reach her.

"This is an unprecedented time. We’ve never had to experience anything like this," said Julie Wehby Smith, Albertville Middle School counselor.

"Mental health is an extremely thing at all times but especially in a time like this where routines are different, things are unknown, it’s scary," said Smith.

That's why she is reaching out to the students and their parents, letting them know she is still available.

"Students can contact me themselves or parents can contact me themselves through social media through email. We can set up a time where we can facetime or video chat or even just talk on the phone if parents are needing someone to talk to or needing resources or students are needing someone to talk to, that I still have the open door policy that I have at school, just not in the actual building," said Smith.

She says she has reached out to some of her students already to check in on them and make sure they are doing ok.

"Middle school is a difficult age and sometimes you just need somebody to talk to, somebody to listen, someone who you know is there for you and I’m just trying to keep that door open," said Smith.

Smith says her best advice to parents while school is not in session is to make sure kids still keep to a normal routine.

If you would like to contact her, you can email her at Juliesmith@albertk12.org or find her on Facebook or Instagram.