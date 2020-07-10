Albertville City Schools plan for 2020-2021 school year

Albertville City Schools released its finalized plan for the 2020-2021 school year on Friday. "I want them to have a good year. Kids need that, they need to go into school and learn and have fun. That’s what school is about," said Kindra Sims, parent. Kindra Sims has two students who will be attending Albertville City Schools next year. She says she has no problem sending her kids back to the classroom and has explained to them, things will be different this year. "You probably won’t get to hug your friends and that’s kind of sad to them, but we are learning. We are adjusting but we are going to make it as normal as possible," said Kindra Sims, parent

Students will have the option to enroll in traditional or virtual school. Traditional students have the option to transition to remote learning if necessary. Superintendent Doctor Boyd English says whatever choice the parent makes for their student, they will have to be enrolled in that option for at least one semester. But, there will be exceptions to fit the student's best interest. "We are going to have that semester rule to make sure that we can guarantee some consistency for our students," said Dr. Boyd English, Albertville City Schools Superintendent.

English told WAAY 31 masks are optional except for on buses. There, masks are required at all times. Bus drivers will be checking students as they get on the bus to make sure they have a mask on. The school district will be providing seven thousand masks to hand out to students, faculty and staff. "It's important that our student see our teacher's faces as they learn to sound out words and literacy so we do have face shields for our teachers as well," said Dr. Boyd English, Albertville City Schools Superintendent.

He says school cafeterias will me operating at 50 percent capacity or less for breakfast and lunch. English says he realizes parents may be concerned about the attendance policy. The district added an additional absence category for coronavirus and is working with the board of education to come up with the best solution. "We need them at school, but we need them at school well, we don’t need them at school sick," said Dr. Boyd English, Albertville City Schools Superintendent. Sims agrees. "They are going to go. I want them to be in school," said Kindra Sims, parent.

Right now, the school district is asking parents to complete a survey to let the schools know which learning option their student will enroll in. The deadline to fill out that survey is July 24th.

For the plan click here. For the survey click here.