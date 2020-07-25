Alabamians worried after additional unemployment benefits end

Here in Alabama, the extra $600 unemployment benefit ended Saturday.

It's a change that will impact more than 100,000 across the state and thousands here in North Alabama.

WAAY-31 spoke with a woman about how losing that $600 each week will have a long-lasting impact.

Alexis?

One woman told us she's been unemployed for months and is barely making it by on her unemployment benefits check.

She told me the extra $600 really helped.

Now that it's over, she's left wondering how she's going to make it.

"A little apprehensive. I don't know when my job is going back. I work at a school in Decatur so if the numbers are high then we're going to do virtual so that could push my unemployment out for a while so we don't know," said Jessica Huff.

Jessica Huff works through Decatur City Schools as a contracted worker and has been out of work since March.

She says the unemployment benefits she gets is just enough for her to get by... and without the extra $600 it makes it even harder.

She says it took nearly three months to start receiving unemployment checks from the state and says Alabama needs to do better.

"I understand the government's strapped. I understand they're overworked because there's so many people that got laid off, so many people that lost their jobs but alabama drags their feet with everything they do. We really needed a faster response," she said.

The added benefit came from the federal CARES Act or the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The benefits expire nationwide at the end of the month.

Because the Alabama Department of Labor measures with a Saturday cutoff for weekly benefits, the $600 benefit ends here.

Most say they needed the money to pay bills and some say it was the only source of income coming in.

Huff says she's had help from family and friends and has this to say to anyone feeling worried:

"The community has been great. They've really stepped up to help people. There's some resources, they just have to know where to look for them," she said.

Right now, it's up to Congress to decide if the benefits will continue or go away.