Alabamians filed almost 20,000 unemployment claims last week

The Alabama Department of Labor says 19,950 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week of May 31 to June 6, 2020.

Of these claims, 12,377 are coronavirus-related.

The department says the majority of claims filed were from employees in the Industry Not Available (unclassified) section, followed by Administrative and Support Services, Food Service and Drinking Places, Transportation Equipment Manufacturing, General Merchandise Stores and Education Services.

On Thursday, we learned that about 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.