Clear

Alabamians eligible to get coronavirus vaccine may have to wait a while to get appointments

'I think the biggest challenge still remains ensuring that we have enough providers to give the vaccine to persons who qualify.'

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 9:03 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 9:23 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

If you are 65 years and older, you are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Those 64 and younger with underlying health concerns are eligible as well, the U.S. Department of Public Health announced.

Even though more people are now eligible to receive the vaccine, it doesn't mean they will be able to right away.

The whole country is seeing a big change in who's eligible to receive the vaccine, but the change we're not seeing in North Alabama is the shortage of health care workers who can give the vaccine to people.

For months, we've been told hospitals are facing a nursing shortage. So, even though we now have two COVID-19 vaccines, and more people eligible to receive the vaccines, we are still facing the problem of not enough health care workers to administer it.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said they will still have difficulties administering the vaccine to everyone eligible, even once they update the state's vaccine distribution plan.

“I think the biggest challenge still remains ensuring that we have enough providers to give the vaccine to persons who qualify," said Landers. "Keep in mind, the Alabama Department of Public Health, again, is not able to give everyone a vaccine in the state of Alabama for COVID-19. We just don’t have the staff to be able to do that.”

Landers said expanding the number of locations where the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered will help this problem some.

She said people who are young and overall, pretty healthy, but have asthma or other less severe underlying health conditions, won't be the first to get an appointment once the state updates its distribution plans.

The state will still look at an individual's risk factor when determining who can get the vaccine first. Landers said frontline workers and people 75 years and older will still be at a higher priority to get vaccinated.

She said ADPH is waiting to receive guidance on the new distribution plans.

“We have to be aware that there still will be a supply and demand issue here, and we want to be able to cover as many persons as possible, but also ensure that we look at the risk in context of the overall picture," said Landers. "In other words, persons who have multiple co-morbidities and are closer to 65 years of age, versus a person who is otherwise healthy but has a co-morbidity.”

Landers said she doesn't know when they will have the new distribution plans, but they hope it's soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 404000

Reported Deaths: 5347
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson59248784
Mobile28793527
Madison25643178
Tuscaloosa20211267
Montgomery18176286
Shelby17690106
Baldwin15417173
Morgan11781104
Lee1162679
Etowah11151107
Calhoun10537178
Marshall986392
Houston820372
Cullman771980
Limestone763860
Elmore743385
DeKalb741363
St. Clair7250115
Lauderdale721472
Talladega5825109
Walker5758170
Jackson563134
Colbert510962
Blount508077
Autauga490255
Coffee418143
Dale374864
Franklin355239
Chilton327754
Covington317752
Russell30757
Escambia299734
Dallas292945
Chambers265166
Clarke264326
Tallapoosa2554107
Pike234123
Lawrence234044
Marion233546
Winston219134
Bibb206048
Marengo194727
Geneva192023
Pickens189531
Hale166741
Barbour166335
Butler163757
Fayette158521
Cherokee154524
Henry144211
Monroe138712
Randolph135332
Washington132326
Clay123335
Lamar114616
Cleburne112818
Crenshaw112738
Macon110035
Lowndes105835
Wilcox97720
Bullock95728
Perry93419
Conecuh90818
Sumter89026
Greene73420
Coosa58110
Choctaw50122
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 657396

Reported Deaths: 7865
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby733221039
Davidson67992628
Knox36973361
Hamilton32715311
Rutherford31744268
Unassigned21403114
Williamson20470137
Sumner17473224
Out of TN1588170
Wilson13903142
Montgomery13456140
Sullivan12071202
Washington11482187
Blount11203111
Maury10494117
Bradley1017386
Sevier1000190
Putnam9581129
Madison8805166
Robertson729781
Hamblen661196
Anderson647391
Greene6322103
Tipton595461
Gibson5453104
Coffee541878
Cumberland514062
Dickson513374
Bedford510479
Roane497371
Carter4942103
Lawrence491667
McMinn487372
Warren481351
Loudon472946
Dyer458279
Jefferson443674
Monroe434362
Hawkins425463
Franklin392551
Obion389974
Fayette377851
Lincoln365140
Rhea364253
Weakley333247
Cocke328554
Henderson324351
Marshall322334
Cheatham321928
Giles308869
Campbell307339
Hardeman302249
White299141
Carroll296757
Hardin289938
Lauderdale286031
Macon277848
Wayne256218
Henry249852
Overton243342
DeKalb234438
Haywood233143
McNairy226442
Trousdale226413
Smith223724
Scott217229
Hickman214433
Marion214428
Fentress205830
Grainger199228
Johnson192130
Claiborne190220
Morgan179412
Crockett177737
Bledsoe169510
Chester167636
Unicoi159341
Lake151619
Cannon150216
Decatur143723
Grundy135320
Polk134617
Union134020
Sequatchie131118
Benton127132
Humphreys126216
Lewis124120
Meigs107916
Jackson101920
Stewart100620
Perry91724
Houston91022
Clay89425
Moore7736
Pickett63418
Van Buren6217
Hancock3806

Most Popular Stories

Community Events