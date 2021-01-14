Alabamians are upset with the ways the state is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine

Essential workers and people 75 years and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Despite Operation Warp Speed telling states to do so, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) hasn't updated its COVID-19 distribution plans to include people 65 and older, as well as young people with underlying health conditions.

WAAY 31 spoke with a mom whose 16-year-old son is considered to be a high risk. Kelley Barber said it's so frustrating her son isn't being included in this next phase because according to a study from the U.K., people with down syndrome are 10 times more likely to die from the coronavirus than people without down syndrome.

“Even the 75-year olds, he faces the same risks. I just feel like this segment of the population just does not get that consideration," said Barber.

Like many other Alabamians, Barber doesn't understand why the state is having a hard time getting people appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yeah, the vaccine hasn’t been out very long, but we’ve been anticipating it for months, and just that there wasn’t a comprehensive plan in place is just mind-boggling," she said.

According to the ADPH Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, as of Thursday night, only 32% of the vaccines our state has, have been administered.

“I can’t think of a plausible reason or excuse why this is so dysfunctional. It just doesn’t make any sense, I think it’s inexcusable," said Barber.

Barber thinks the state needs to fix the problems with distributing the vaccine because too many lives have been lost.

“When, how, and why are we taking so long? Because every day so many people are dying, many more people going into the hospital, going on ventilators," she said.

Her main message is that this whole process is frustrating because there are so many vaccines that have not been used.