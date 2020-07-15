Alabama's total number of coronavirus cases is 58,225; state sees 50% increase in two weeks

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 58,225 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March. That's an increase of 1,784 cases from Tuesday.

The department says there are 25,783 presumed recoveries in the state.

The state reports the total number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 7,291. It also confirmed 47 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the state total to 1,183.

In a news conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Kay Ivey announced a mandatory masking order for the state that will go into effect on Thursday at 5 p.m. She said in the two-week period from June 29 to July 13, the state’s total number of cases rose by 50%. She also said that the number of hospitalized patients increased significantly.

You can find the amount of coronavirus cases for North Alabama counties, the number of cases added in the last 14 days and how many coronavirus deaths are confirmed below. You can find data for all counties in the state here.

Madison County: 2,901 total cases/ 1,844 new cases in last 14 days/ 12 deaths

Morgan County: 1,489 total cases/ 508 new cases in last 14 days/ 7 deaths

Limestone County: 725 total cases/ 316 new cases in last 14 days/ 4 deaths

Lawrence County: 159 total cases/ 58 new cases in last 14 days/ 0 deaths

Marshall County: 2,133 total cases/ 596 new cases in last 14 days/ 13 deaths

DeKalb County: 1,145 total cases/ 543 new cases in last 14 days/ 7 deaths

Jackson County: 511 total cases/ 273 new cases in last 14 days/ 3 deaths

Lauderdale County: 664 total cases/ 220 new cases in last 14 days/ 7 deaths

Colbert County: 613 total cases/ 245 new cases in last 14 days/ 8 deaths

Franklin County: 970 total cases/ 118 new cases in last 14 days/ 16 deaths

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus