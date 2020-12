Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday she is extending Alabama’s Safer at Home and mandatory mask-wearing order through 5 p.m. Jan. 22.

This means masks are required in public when interacting within 6 feet with people of another household, subject to certain exceptions.

Masks required in schools and colleges, where possible, for employees and students in second grade and above.

