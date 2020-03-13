Alabama’s first coronavirus patient a civilian Maxwell Air Force Base worker

A civilian employee who works at Maxwell-Gunter is being treated and evaluated following a confirmed result for COVID-19, according to a news release from Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.
This is the first reported case of coronavirus case in Alabama.
More from the release:
The person had returned home from traveling to Illinois and reported not feeling well upon return. Off-base medical agencies are monitoring and treating the individual.
“The civilian employee is the first confirmed case in the state of Alabama,” said Col. Patrick Carley, 42nd Air Base Wing commander. “The individual is being evaluated and treated by health care professionals. The continued safety of our community is of upmost importance. We are working with our base medical staff and other off base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in accordance with established CDC and DOD guidelines.”
The base remains in Health Protection Condition Alpha, or HPCON A. Protection measure guidance for HPCON A includes health alert; communicating risks and symptoms; reviewing plans; verifying preparation, training, stocks, posture, preparation, diagnose, isolate; and reporting new cases.
