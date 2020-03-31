Clear

Alabama’s coronavirus death toll rises to 13

Public health officials say 13 people have died from the coronavirus in Alabama.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 8:04 AM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 8:34 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health updated its numbers to show 13 people have died from the coronavirus in Alabama.

Here's the breakdown by county:

  • Chambers County: 3
  • Jackson County: 1
  • Lauderdale County: 1
  • Lee County: 2
  • Madison County: 1
  • Mobile County: 1
  • Montgomery County: 1
  • Shelby County: 2
  • Tallapoosa County: 1

As of 7:49 a.m. Tuesday, there are 949 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama. To see how many cases each county has, click here.

