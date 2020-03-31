Alabama’s coronavirus death toll rises to 13

On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health updated its numbers to show 13 people have died from the coronavirus in Alabama.
Here's the breakdown by county:
- Chambers County: 3
- Jackson County: 1
- Lauderdale County: 1
- Lee County: 2
- Madison County: 1
- Mobile County: 1
- Montgomery County: 1
- Shelby County: 2
- Tallapoosa County: 1
As of 7:49 a.m. Tuesday, there are 949 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama. To see how many cases each county has, click here.
