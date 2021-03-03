Alabama still working to vaccinate teachers against coronavirus

President Joe Biden is calling for all teachers to get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the month.

Teachers in Alabama have been eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine for weeks now, giving Alabama a jump start in the goal to vaccinate all educators. However, the decision to get a vaccine is personal, and ultimately, the teacher's choice, meaning there's no real way of tracking how close we are to getting all teachers vaccinated.

Huntsville Hospital says they've had 4,700 teachers sign up for vaccines at the John Hunt Park clinic. So far, around 3,000 have gotten their doses.

"I think they're a great part of our society. I think they do a great job teaching our children. They're definitely people you want to take care of," Huntsville Hospital Senior Vice President Tracy Doughty said.

The clinic expects to administer more vaccines starting Monday. A portion of the 500 new doses per day is set aside for teachers.

"One bucket will be health care workers. One bucket is teachers, one bucket is clergy and other frontline members. One bucket is industrial workers, so we are trying to pull equally from those buckets, so we don't leave any group behind," Doughty said.

Still, school districts are doing what they can to encourage teachers to get the shot.

"It made a huge difference," Stiles said.

Donna Stiles is the lead nurse for Madison County Schools. She's gotten her two doses of the vaccine, which has made her work much easier.

"It's been a game changer. It's been great," Stiles said.

For the next 90 days, Stiles no longer has to quarantine if she's exposed to the virus. She can also socialize with less risk. While the district is taking safety precautions, Stiles says vaccination is needed.

"I think it's a critical component for mitigating the virus," Stiles explained.

That's why she's working with the district to answer questions about the vaccine.

"Certainly want to educate everyone on the benefits of the vaccine. There's lots of research out there that supports that any vaccine is a good vaccine," Stiles said.

But, she says she understands if a person chooses not to get vaccinated.

"That is a personal decision. We will continue to check temps, and make sure people are well when they come in to school, socially distance and continue to wear masks," Stiles said.