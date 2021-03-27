Alabama's Attorney General wants prisoners' stimulus checks to go to their victims

More and more people are starting to receive this round of the stimulus check.

Whether you're a law-abiding citizen or an inmate in federal prison, you could receive the $1,400 stimulus check under this stimulus bill.

Alabama's Attorney General's Office is working to make sure an inmate's stimulus check goes to the victims who they owe restitution to first.

"We have had multiple conversations with our department of corrections to notify them that victims need to be made whole from this money, or at least receive money from the stimulus that’s coming in," said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Marshall said he believes millions of stimulus dollars have gone to inmates in Alabama. He wants to make sure the victims no longer get the short end of the stick.

“We can divert that money where it needs to be, and that’s paying for lawfully owed restitution of victims, then I think we can substantially impact families in a very positive way," said Marshall.

Marshall said his office and other local district attorney offices aren't going to rest on this.

“We’re going to aggressively pursue the remedies that exist right now in Alabama.”

They plan to work with legislators to make a clear law stating where the stimulus money should go for inmates.

“In the event stimulus money like this comes again and makes it into the hands of inmates currently incarcerated, that we have the opportunity for victims to be made whole," said Marshall.

Marshall said he is going to continue standing up and fighting for the rights of victims.

Alabama is one of several states working to have a prisoners stimulus check go to the restoration of victims.